Starlink and T-Mobile Direct To Cell Beta Test is Here. Here’s How to Sign Up

Starlink Direct to Cell will be available to T-Mobile customers in the U.S. for at least the first year of service., though SpaceX has stated it wants to partner with other carriers in the future.

The test will begin in early 2025 for T-Mobile customers with optimized smartphones. According to T-Mobile, Starlink Direct to Cell will work with most modern smartphones. However, T-Mobile will keep the beta available only to certain devices and expand it to more customers as the test progresses and more satellites are launched. The carrier stated it will also prioritize those who work in emergency services. T-Mobile does not specify what phones are compatible with the beta test.

T-Mobile will release more information to those who have registered in the coming weeks. The beta test is free to join, but there’s no information on how much it will cost when the service is released commercially.

Starlink’s goal with its Direct to Cell service is to eliminate dead zones for customers who are out of range of cell towers. Since early 2024, SpaceX has launched hundreds of Starlink satellites in low-earth orbit, specifically designed to be cell towers in space.

SpaceX employees successfully tested Starlink Direct to Cell earlier this year, and it was even activated for mobile users in the areas affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Last month, Starlink announced it had launched the required number of satellites to begin service, and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently gave the green light to start service.

