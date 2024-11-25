Starlink Direct to Cell: Price, Beta Test, Availability

How do I get connected to Starlink Direct to Cell?

The initial launch and tests of the Direct to Cell technology occurred in January 2024, but Starlink is moving quickly to get it into the hands of consumers as soon as possible. Beta testing has already begun, with T-Mobile customers posting photos of their phones connected to satellite.

A true test of the service came in the wake of hurricane season in the U.S. southeast, with the FCC granting emergency approval for Starlink and T-Mobile to turn on the service for people in the regions hit by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

As of November 25, 2024, Starlink announced it had launched 320 DTC satellites, enough to provide text services no matter where the customer is. Starlink can begin testing its service with T-Mobile customers as soon as the FCC grants full regulatory approval to operate over its desired radio spectrum.

According to SpaceX, T-Mobile customers don't need to take any action. Their phones will already be connected to Starlink satellites, and customers can send text messages even when their 5G service is down.

Beyond beta testing for a select few, the current timeline for availability looks like this:

Texting: Late 2024 to early 2025

Voice and data: 2025

Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity: 2025

The full features could take longer to roll out—these are the rough estimates for initial availability.

As of October 2024, 200 Starlink DTC satellites have launched, and more are on the way to improve coverage. The Starlink DTC satellites differ from Starlink’s typical internet satellites that power its internet service.

We’ll keep this page updated as these timelines become more concrete and new info becomes available.