Starlink Direct to Cell: Price, Beta Test, Availability

Starlink’s Direct to Cell project promises coverage for mobile phone users that eliminates dead spots and will be available by 2025. So far, Starlink has partnered with T-Mobile to provide service in the United States, promising expanded coverage for its customers. How much this ambitious service will cost is still up for debate.
Starlink Direct to Cell is a program designed to expand cellular coverage for mobile customers of specific carriers. It’s not a standalone carrier but is meant to supplement the networks it partners with. In the U.S., that carrier will be T-Mobile, at least for the first year of operation, as announced by SpaceX founder Elon Musk on X. They are working with other carriers in more countries and will expand to other U.S. carriers in the future. Customers who want Starlink Direct to Cell don't need a particular phone because the technology works with modern phones.