Satellite TV and Internet Bundles: Everything You Need To Know

We’ve got all the best satellite TV and internet bundles here.
Hughesnet
HughesNet
Hughesnet + DISH: America’s Top 120
View Hughesnet Plans
View DISH Plans
Viasat
Viasat
Viasat + DIRECTV—Entertainment
View Viasat Plans
View DIRECTV Plans
Ben Gran
By Ben Gran
Aug 27, 2024
Icon Time To Read4 min read

When shopping for satellite internet service, you might want to combine your internet with satellite TV or bundle them. Even if a satellite TV and internet bundle doesn’t save you money upfront, it can help you avoid extra costs in the long run. 

Many want to watch streaming video services like Netflix, Max, or Hulu. However, certain providers have limited priority data, which streaming can quickly run through. On top of that, lower download speeds and high latency can make streaming frustrating.  Since satellite TV doesn’t use your satellite internet data, watching it instead of streaming frees up bandwidth so you can fully enjoy your internet without losing your TV time.

That’s why bundling satellite internet and satellite TV can be a good deal, even if there’s no specific discount offered for the bundle from the providers. You can indirectly save money by saving data from your satellite internet plan.

Let’s look at the best service providers and plans for combining satellite internet with satellite TV. 

Jump to:

What are the best satellite TV and internet deals?

The two major satellite internet providers, Hughesnet and Viasat, are your best options to bundle with satellite TV. You might even get an introductory discount for the first few months if you time it right with a Hughesnet or Viasat deal. But remember that Hughesnet and Viasat both bill separately from any satellite TV service you might choose.

Satellite providers don’t combine TV and internet. Unlike cable providers, which use the same infrastructure for both services, satellite companies focus on a primary service (internet or TV). But you can still sign up for both satellite internet and satellite TV. You must pay both companies separately and create your own satellite internet and TV combo. Fortunately, satellite internet companies often have good deals with satellite TV. You just need to choose your plans. 

Are you ready to see which satellite TV plans are available with your satellite internet service? We’ve researched several satellite TV packages that best fit your budget and viewing interests.

Best Hughesnet internet and TV bundle deals

Hughesnet satellite internet can be combined with DIRECTV or DISH satellite TV plans. Here are our picks for the best satellite TV deals and satellite internet plan for Hughesnet customers:

Best satellite TV plans
Price*
Channels and features
Get it
DIRECTV—Entertainment$69.99/mo.● 75+ channels
● 2-year price guarantee
● First 3 mos. of premium networks free ((Max (formerly HBO Max™), Paramount+ with SHOWTIME®, STARZ®, and CINEMAX®)) 		View Plans
DISH: America’s Top 120 $84.99/mo. ● 190 channels
● 3-yr. price guarantee
● Premium network add-ons for $6–-$16/mo. ((Max (formerly HBO Max™), Paramount+ with SHOWTIME®, STARZ®, and CINEMAX®)) 		View Plans
Best Hughesnet satellite internet plan
Price
Features
Get it
Fusion$119.99/mo.● 100—200GB of high-speed data
● Up to 100Mbps download
● “Bonus Zone”: 50GB of additional data during off-peak hours (2–8 a.m.) 		View Plans

All information contained herein is confidential and subject to change. Offer for new and qualifying customers only. Other restrictions may apply a 2-year price guarantee.

Even though Hughesnet doesn’t offer an official bundle, you can combine it with these satellite TV plans to create a bundle of your own. These are great options for satellite TV plans to pair with your Hughesnet high-speed satellite internet experience.

Best Viasat internet and TV bundle deals

Viasat partners with DISH satellite TV to provide packaged deals. Here are our picks for the best DISH TV plans for Viasat internet customers:

Best satellite TV plans
Price+
Channels and features
Get it
DIRECTV—Entertainment$69.99/mo. ● 75+ channels
● 2-year price guarantee
● First 3 mos. of premium networks free ((Max (formerly HBO Max™), Paramount+ with SHOWTIME®, STARZ®, and CINEMAX®))		View Plans
DISH: America’s Top 120 $84.99/mo. ● 190 channels
● 3-yr. price guarantee
● Premium networks such as Max (formerly HBO Max™), Paramount+ with SHOWTIME®, STARZ®, and CINEMAX® available as add-ons for $6–$16/mo. 		View Plans

All information contained herein is confidential and subject to change. Offer for new and qualifying customers only. Other restrictions may apply a 2-year price guarantee.

Best Viasat satellite internet plan*
Price
Features
Get it
Viasat Unleashed$99.99/mo.* ● Unlimited data (speeds may reduced after 850GB)
● No contract		View Plans
* Prices, speeds and availability vary by location. Prices are subject to change. No annual contract or installation fees are required. Monthly equipment lease fees and taxes may apply.

+Note: Pricing listed here is accurate as of May, 2023, and includes satellite TV service only; total price of the internet + TV bundle per month will depend on your satellite internet plan. *Plans and prices vary by area.

We recommend the Choice 50 Viasat internet plan because its speeds and data limits cover most internet activities without obliterating your budget. If you want satellite TV and satellite internet, this Viasat internet plan can be a great fit.

Why you should choose DISH satellite TV

DISH TV offers unique benefits that make it a good choice for satellite TV service, especially for people in rural areas:

  • More channels: DISH offers plans with up to 290+ channels.
  • 3-year price guarantee: You get an additional year of locked-in monthly prices over DIRECTV(and you avoid its price hike).
  • Reliability guarantee: If your satellite TV service is out due to weather or technical issues, DISH will credit money back to your account for the duration of the outage.
  • Smart DVR: You can record up to 2,000 hours of your favorite shows and movies.
  • Content library: DISH provides access to 80,000+ movies and shows on demand.

For more details, check out our DISH satellite TV review.

Why you should choose DIRECTV satellite TV

Does satellite internet work for streaming?

Here are a few reasons why DIRECTV might be the right choice for your TV needs:

  • More sports networks: DIRECTV has the most Regional Sports Networks of any provider, making it easy to follow your favorite teams.
  • Free premium networks for three months: You can try Max (formerly HBO Max), Paramount+ with SHOWTIME®, STARZ®, Cinemax®, and MGM+for three months.
  • DVR: It’s included for free.
  • Reliability: DIRECTV offers 99% signal reliability, plus Signal Saver™ technology to keep the TV going in case of a lost signal.

For more details, check out our DIRECTV satellite TV review.

Most people switch to streaming to save money, but is it possible for satellite internet users when satellite provider data can be so restricted? If you want satellite internet for video streaming, read the fine print and check your home internet data limits.

Satellite Internet Provider
Maximum Data Limits and Speeds
Pricing
Hughesnet● 200GB high-speed data
● 100bps		$119.99/mo.
Viasat● Unlimited high-speed data
● 150Mbps		$99.99/mo.
Starlink ● 2TB+ of priority data
● 220Mbps		$120.00/mo., plus $499 or $2,500 for hardware

Note: These maximum data limits are not available in all areas; exact plans and pricing depends on your location.

Satellite internet offers more data and faster speeds than ever before, but many of the more affordable plans still aren’t the best fit for TV streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, or Max, especially if you crave 4K resolution. If you want the highest-quality viewing experience for your favorite shows, movies, and live sports, you should consider satellite TV.

Streaming Provider
Recommended internet speed
Estimated data usage per hour
NetflixHD (720p): 3Mbps or higher
Full HD (1080p): 5Mbps or higher
Ultra high-def (4K): 15Mbps or higher 		SD video: 1GB
HD video: 3GB
4K Ultra HD: 7GB
HuluStreaming Library: 3Mbps
Live Streams: 8Mbps
4K content: 16Mbps 		250MB–1.8GB (depending on video quality and network status)
Max (formerly HBO Max)HD: 5Mbps
4K: 50Mbps 		HD: 2.25GB
4K: 22.5GB
Disney+HD: 5Mbps
4K: 25Mbps		0.6–4.2GB (web browser)
0.7–7.7GB (smart TV)
0.6–2.5GB (mobile device)

Note: Exact data usage will depend on type of device, video quality, network status, and other factors.

Starlink and streaming: Is this better than satellite TV?

One satellite internet provider that offers enough data for heavy-duty streaming is Starlink. Starlink’s satellite internet service's standard data (even without Priority data) is fast enough to stream almost anything. 

Starlink is not yet available in all areas of the U.S., but if you can get Starlink at your location, it’s our top recommendation for satellite internet for video streaming.

Satellite internet and TV bundle FAQ

Hughesnet does not offer special discounts or bundled deals on satellite TV and internet. However, Hughesnet customers are welcome to contact DISH and DIRECTV to ask about any special offers that might be available through the TV providers.

Hughesnet and DISH are owned by the same parent company, EchoStar. Despite this, Hughesnet and DISH do not offer specific bundles.

Viasat and DISH are different companies, but Viasat does encourage its customers to contact DISH for special offers on satellite TV service.

Viasat offers unlimited high-speed data. Customers may experience slower speeds after 850GB, but they don’t lose their internet access.

Starlink Residential satellite internet pricing ranges from $90–$120 per month, depending on whether you live in a high- or low-capacity area. High-capacity areas offer more bandwidth, faster speeds, and consistent coverage, so service in those areas costs more than in places with less resource capacity. Starlink also requires customers to pay upfront for satellite equipment: $599 or $2,500, depending on your chosen hardware. 

Starlink’s upper range of internet download speeds is 100Mbps, which meets the recommended speeds for all major streaming providers. We recommend Starlink as the best choice for customers who want to use satellite internet for full-time streaming or as a cable or satellite TV replacement.

Ben Gran
Written by
Ben Gran