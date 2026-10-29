Starlink Customers Hit With Price Changes Based on Location

Andreas Rivera
By Andreas Rivera
Oct 29, 2026
Icon Time To Read2 min read

Starlink customers are reporting increases and decreases to their monthly internet bills. The provider says supply and demand for capacity are what led to the changes. | Image by Starlink

Starlink appears to be rolling out a dynamic pricing model, meaning monthly pricing may increase or decrease based on a customer's location. Multiple customers shared Starlink emails on social media showing their monthly fees being raised and lowered. The new pricing applies to current and new customers in affected areas.

Customers are reporting increases of up to 20 percent, bringing a $130 Residential Max plan to $156 per month. Meanwhile, some customers reported a discount on their monthly subscription. One user received a 10 percent discount, bringing their monthly fee to $117. 

"Starlink prices are dynamic, based on supply of capacity and demand from customers," the email reads. "As our constellation grows and network capacity changes, service pricing may change from time to time."

Starlink increased prices for most U.S. customers in the first half of 2026, marking this the second price increase for some customers within a year. Starlink claims it will evaluate pricing on a quarterly basis. It also reiterates that customers pay month to month and can change or cancel their subscriptions at any time.    

Starlink says network capacity is driving the changes, also coinciding with its current priority of building its third-generation fleet of Starlink satellites with the Starship rocket. SpaceX also recently became publicly traded, making revenue an important factor in decision-making.

Relief in the form of Starship on the way?

"With the recent Starship launch of the first Starship V3 satellites, Starlink is rapidly increasing network capacity, expanding coverage, and improving reliability to deliver faster, more consistent connectivity," the email explains. "Likewise, our number of subscribers continues to grow both locally and worldwide." 

The V3 satellites are said to transmit exponentially more data, offering up to 10 times the downlink capacity and support more ground terminals simultaneously at much higher speeds. They require the heavy launch capacity of Starship to deploy at a mass scale similar to the current generation on the Falcon 9. SpaceX deployed 24 of the V3 satellites in September, but Starship is still in testing and is not yet launching at the same cadence as the Falcon 9. It's unclear when the capacity boost will arrive and how it will affect customers' monthly internet bills. 

Starlink has balanced capacity with a one-time "demand surcharge," and those still seem to be in place in high-capacity areas like Alaska and the Pacific Northwest, so it's unclear if this dynamic pricing will eventually replace these. 

Andreas Rivera
Written by
Andreas Rivera
Andreas Rivera is a lifelong writer with a decade-spanning career in journalism and marketing. He comes to SatelliteInternet.com with several years of experience writing about business and technology. His passion for researching the latest advancements in tech, especially the now essential need for reliable internet access, fuels his goal of educating others about how these innovations affect and improve our everyday lives. When not researching and writing about SatelliteInternet.com, you’ll likely find him buried in a good book or enjoying the great outdoors with a fishing rod.