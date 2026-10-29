Starlink Customers Hit With Price Changes Based on Location

Starlink appears to be rolling out a dynamic pricing model, meaning monthly pricing may increase or decrease based on a customer's location. Multiple customers shared Starlink emails on social media showing their monthly fees being raised and lowered. The new pricing applies to current and new customers in affected areas.

Customers are reporting increases of up to 20 percent, bringing a $130 Residential Max plan to $156 per month. Meanwhile, some customers reported a discount on their monthly subscription. One user received a 10 percent discount, bringing their monthly fee to $117.

"Starlink prices are dynamic, based on supply of capacity and demand from customers," the email reads. "As our constellation grows and network capacity changes, service pricing may change from time to time."

Starlink increased prices for most U.S. customers in the first half of 2026, marking this the second price increase for some customers within a year. Starlink claims it will evaluate pricing on a quarterly basis. It also reiterates that customers pay month to month and can change or cancel their subscriptions at any time.

Starlink says network capacity is driving the changes, also coinciding with its current priority of building its third-generation fleet of Starlink satellites with the Starship rocket. SpaceX also recently became publicly traded, making revenue an important factor in decision-making.