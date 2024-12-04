Starlink Mini Goes on Sale For $449

Starlink has joined the holiday sale season by offering its latest satellite internet dish, the Starlink Mini, at a $150 discount. Starlink started selling the Mini at the discounted price of $449 on November 27 and will continue until December 8. It’s the lowest price at which Starlink has sold the Mini in the U.S.

The Starlink Mini launched earlier this year as a smaller, lightweight version of the Standard Starlink dish. It’s about half the size of the Standard, similar to a small laptop, and it has onboard Wi-Fi, eliminating the need to connect the dish to a router. The Mini is compatible with Starlink’s two Roam plans: the Unlimited plan for $165 per month or the 50GB Roam plan for $50 per month.

This Starlink Mini also requires less power, so that it can operate with most portable power sources. This dish can achieve download speeds of about 100Mbps, be used in motion, and be used internationally under the Roam plans. It’s perfect for backpackers or those who need backup internet in rural areas.