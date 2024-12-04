Starlink Mini Goes on Sale For $449

Starlink slashes the Mini price for the first time in the U.S.

Starlink has joined the holiday sale season by offering its latest satellite internet dish, the Starlink Mini, at a $150 discount. Starlink started selling the Mini at the discounted price of $449 on November 27 and will continue until December 8. It’s the lowest price at which Starlink has sold the Mini in the U.S.

The Starlink Mini launched earlier this year as a smaller, lightweight version of the Standard Starlink dish. It’s about half the size of the Standard, similar to a small laptop, and it has onboard Wi-Fi, eliminating the need to connect the dish to a router. The Mini is compatible with Starlink’s two Roam plans: the Unlimited plan for $165 per month or the 50GB Roam plan for $50 per month.

This Starlink Mini also requires less power, so that it can operate with most portable power sources. This dish can achieve download speeds of about 100Mbps, be used in motion, and be used internationally under the Roam plans. It’s perfect for backpackers or those who need backup internet in rural areas.

Starlink plans and pricing

Plan
Price*
Speed
Latency
Recommended Equipment fee
Starlink Residential$120.00/mo.*30—150Mbps30—40ms$349.00
Starlink Priority$140.00–$500.00/mo.50—220Mbps30—40ms$349.00
Starlink Roam$50.00–$165.00/mo.30—100Mbps<99ms$349.00–$599.00
Starlink Mobile Priority$250.00–$5,000.00/mo.40—220Mbps<99ms$2,500.00
* Plus hardware, shipping & handling fees, and tax. Fully refundable. Depending on location, some orders may take 2 weeks or more to fulfill.
Is the discount only available from Starlink?

The Starlink Mini is also available from select retailers for the $449 sale price. Buying a Starlink kit from third-party retailers such as Best Buy or Home Depot has several advantages, namely the ability to simply pick it up from the store and begin using it.

Did you just purchase Starlink Mini before the discount?

According to a help center post on Starlink, the company will partially refund for equipment if it was purchased within 30 days before the discount is announced. So, if you bought the Starlink Mini in the past month at the full price of $599, submit a support ticket to receive a partial refund. The post doesn’t specify if there are any other factors to qualify for the refund or how much will be refunded. 

