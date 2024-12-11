What is Eutelsat OneWeb Satellite Internet?

Eutelsat OneWeb's LEO satellite internet is now available in select places, with planned expansions soon. In March 2023, Eutelsat OneWeb launched the 36 satellites that helped it cross the threshold for global coverage.

With a strong enough satellite constellation finally in play, it now offers internet connectivity to remote areas in Canada, Greenland, and soon to British territories in the South Atlantic. It's also undergoing two trials to offer internet to the Shetland Lands and Lundy Island as part of the UK government’s Very Hard to Reach Premises Connectivity program.

Since the British government backs Eutelsat OneWeb, it makes sense that the commonwealth is the internet provider's first connectivity focus. However, there are plans to expand beyond it to other global areas in need; for example, Eutelsat OneWeb and NOW Communications (a firm with telecom investments in the Philippines) have partnered to bring LEO satellite internet to the archipelago this year, 2023.

Generally, the company does not sell satellite internet directly to consumer households; instead, the company is developing partnerships with telcos, broadband providers, and other organizations that sell internet services to people and businesses. As in the example above, consumer availability may be on the table at some point.

However, U.S. residents are unlikely to have access to Eutelsat OneWeb, as the satellite service currently focuses primarily on Eurasian areas.