What is Eutelsat OneWeb Satellite Internet?

What is Eutelsat OneWeb?

Eutelsat OneWeb is a low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite internet provider partly owned by the UK government. The company recently completed its satellite constellation and is rolling out internet connectivity in certain areas. However, the company sells its services to telcos and other business partners, not directly to consumers.

Jump to:

Is Eutelsat OneWeb available?

Eutelsat OneWeb's LEO satellite internet is now available in select places, with planned expansions soon. In March 2023, Eutelsat OneWeb launched the 36 satellites that helped it cross the threshold for global coverage.

With a strong enough satellite constellation finally in play, it now offers internet connectivity to remote areas in Canada, Greenland, and soon to British territories in the South Atlantic. It's also undergoing two trials to offer internet to the Shetland Lands and Lundy Island as part of the UK government’s Very Hard to Reach Premises Connectivity program.

Since the British government backs Eutelsat OneWeb, it makes sense that the commonwealth is the internet provider's first connectivity focus. However, there are plans to expand beyond it to other global areas in need; for example, Eutelsat OneWeb and NOW Communications (a firm with telecom investments in the Philippines) have partnered to bring LEO satellite internet to the archipelago this year, 2023. 

Generally, the company does not sell satellite internet directly to consumer households; instead, the company is developing partnerships with telcos, broadband providers, and other organizations that sell internet services to people and businesses. As in the example above, consumer availability may be on the table at some point.

However, U.S. residents are unlikely to have access to Eutelsat OneWeb, as the satellite service currently focuses primarily on Eurasian areas. 

Who is the owner of Eutelsat OneWeb?

Eutelsat OneWeb’s leading investors include the UK government, Bharti, an Indian multinational company, and SoftBank, a Japanese technology firm. In July 2022, OneWeb announced that it would be merging with Eutelsat, a leading satellite operations company based in France.3  

Does the UK own Eutelsat OneWeb?

Eutelsat OneWeb is partly owned by the UK government, which invested $500 million in the company in 2020.4 Although Eutelsat OneWeb has some government backing, it is a for-profit company with other private investors, not just the UK government.   

Is Eutelsat OneWeb Indian?

Another major investor in Eutelsat OneWeb is Bharti Global, a multinational conglomerate based in India. Bharti invested $500 million in Eutelsat OneWeb in 2020 and another $500 million in 2021.5 Eutelsat OneWeb is not just an Indian company but an international company with investors and business partners worldwide.

Is Eutelsat OneWeb a LEO?

Eutelsat OneWeb uses Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites to provide low-latency, high-speed internet connectivity. The goal is to provide faster connectivity to all parts of the world, even the most remote.

Once its service is available, Eutelsat OneWeb’s LEO satellites are expected to provide breakneck, fiber-like internet speeds of up to 200 Mbps.6 

Is Eutelsat OneWeb better than Starlink?

It is difficult to compare Eutelsat OneWeb to Starlink because Eutelsat OneWeb’s internet service is newer and primarily focused on the European and Asian markets. It is also not focused on selling to individual households. Starlink’s internet service is already available in most U.S. areas and some new countries throughout Europe and Africa, and it offers both residential and business access. 

Depending on your needs, Eutelsat OneWeb’s constellation might be competitive with Starlink if it's available in your area—and you're a government body (or possibly a business)

Who builds Eutelsat OneWeb?

Eutelsat OneWeb builds its satellites in a factory in Florida. The company’s headquarters are in London. Eutelsat OneWeb also partners with SpaceX to launch its satellites into orbit. 

How many Eutelsat OneWeb satellites are there?

As of December 2024, Eutelsat OneWeb has launched 660 satellites, with more planned to expand and replace older satellites.

How much does Eutelsat OneWeb internet cost?

Eutelsat OneWeb satellite internet service pricing is not publicly advertised, mainly because the satellite service isn't sold directly to consumers like most ISPs. Instead, it will be sold primarily via partnerships with telecoms, broadband providers, governments, and other organizations that deliver internet service to customers. Thus, the cost will depend on your area and who sells it to you.

The OneWeb and Eutelsat merger

In July 2022, OneWeb and Eutelsat announced their intention to merge. The company would combine Eutelsat’s 36 geostationary orbit (GEO) satellite fleet with OneWeb’s growing Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. This would be the world’s first combination of LEO and GEO satellites, which could mean new connectivity capabilities. 

The OneWeb and Eutelsat merger is expected to close by the end of the first half of 2023.10

Will Eutelsat OneWeb be available in the US, and if so, when?

Eutelsat OneWeb has already signed partnerships with some US-based telco providers, including AT&T, so the service will eventually be available in the US, even if you won’t sign up through Eutelsat OneWeb itself. Check with your telco provider to see when Eutelsat OneWeb satellite internet service might be available in your area.  

Should you plan to get Eutelsat OneWeb when it’s available?

Eutelsat OneWeb has experienced some speed bumps along its development journey, including a 2020 bankruptcy and disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, the company seems on solid financial footing, has a promising business model and partnerships, and has the potential for exceptionally high-speed, low-latency satellite internet service. 

Check back on this page for the latest Eutelsat OneWeb developments, and ask your telco company or broadband provider if they will add it to your list of internet service options. 

Depending on the final details and pricing when it becomes available in your area, Eutelsat OneWeb’s satellite internet service might be worth exploring.

Methodology

Our SatelliteInternet.com editorial team bases our analyses on research, results from our speed test tool, and proprietary internet provider data on speeds and pricing. We dig deep to get hard-to-find information on internet plans, fees, and upcoming brand developments. We make this information easy for you to find in one place via our in-depth reviews, and we use our satellite internet industry expertise to analyze the options to help you make the most informed decision for your household.

