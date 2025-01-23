Starlink Kills Portability—Should Longtime Customers Change Plans or Pay More?

As of February 23, 2025, Starlink will no longer support the Portability option for Residential customers currently subscribed to it. Instead, it will move those customers to the more expensive Roam Unlimited plan. Starlink offered the Portability add-on for customers in 2022 before it released its RV (later Roam) plans, which allowed customers to take their Starlink on the road. Those customers must decide whether to keep the Roam service, change to Residential, or cancel altogether. If you’re new to Starlink and didn’t know about Portability, it’s because the company stopped offering it to new customers in 2023 after it fully implemented its Roam plans. Customers that previously had Portability enabled were grandfathered in and able to keep it active, but those customers received an email from Starlink, which many shared on social media.

More expensive bill for less speed? Starlink Portability customers have a decision to make