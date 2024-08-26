Internet for Seniors

Choosing the best internet options for seniors is first a matter of figuring out how much internet bandwidth you need. Ask yourself:

How many hours per day do I use the internet?

What do I use the internet for—online shopping, web searches, listening to music, or video streaming?

How many people use the internet in my house?

Which do I use more often—home internet or mobile internet?

Which internet providers are available in my area?

Depending on where you live, you could be limited to just one or two internet service providers. Or if you live in a central metro area where the high-speed internet infrastructure has been built up, you might have access to faster alternatives, like 5G home internet.

If you’re still working and need internet service to operate from home, your internet usage will differ from that of someone who has already retired. If you like to watch online videos, shows, and movies and use the internet instead of a cable TV subscription, you will need more data and faster speeds than someone who doesn’t use the internet for this purpose. Families often need more bandwidth for their kids’ homework and online entertainment. But if you live alone or with a partner who doesn’t use the internet much, you could get by with less.

If you’re on the go and out of the house most of the time, your mobile phone could be your primary way of accessing the internet. You might want more mobile data for your cellular phone plan instead of a more expensive home internet plan.

Whatever your living situation, make sure to keep in mind when deciding on an internet plan.