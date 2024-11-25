Starlink vs. Xfinity

Plus, compared to cable internet, Starlink has expensive equipment and monthly fees for slower speeds than the 1,000Mbps players like Comcast’s Xfinity and even Spectrum Internet can match easily.

But even with all those huge updates, Starlink’s flaws are glaring. Now that it has nationwide availability, its network of low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites is growing overtaxed, and Starlink users have noticed speeds fall, especially in rural towns, not even to mention Starlink Mobile users who have the least-prioritized speeds out of all Starlink plans.

Starlink finally eliminated its waitlist, so it now offers fast satellite internet service to the entire U.S. including Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. That wide availability, paired with its comfortable speed range of 25–150Mbps, makes it a great option for people needing internet in remote, rural, or off-grid places. Plus, it has unlimited data, which is enormously hard to come by in the satellite internet space.

Xfinity comes out of the gate with strong pros. It may not offer unlimited internet for free, but its high 1TB data caps are so roomy most people will never notice, and unlimited data is at least available (the fact that it costs extra is still a con). But Xfinity has blazing fast gigabit internet speeds, extremely good monthly pricing and no major latency constraints like satellite internet does.

But Xfinity’s plans can be a bit confusing because they’re offered regionally, and, you guessed it—those regions don’t cover a lot of rural areas. Cable internet works by laying copper wires from Xfinity’s hubs all the way to its users houses, and all that wiring can be expensive to meet out. So if your area doesn’t have enough people in it—or any—Xfinity won’t consider it worth the price, so you’re out of cable internet luck.

Plus, unlike Starlink, Xfinity’s cable technology can’t be packed up on the go with an RV internet plan. Starlink Mobile can go on the road with you, if you’re willing to pay $150 a month (and upfront for the equipment, of course).

Much of internet connectivity ends up coming down to your specific needs and largely your location. But knowing all your provider options—and exactly what features they provide you with—really helps. We’ve tested both services, so we’ll break Starlink and Xfinity down so you can see which will really work best for you.