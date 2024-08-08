How Much Does Starlink Cost?

Andreas Rivera
By Andreas Rivera
Aug 08, 2024
Starlink is considered the fastest and most convenient satellite internet provider currently available, but it’s far from the most affordable.  With a Starlink kit, you can get online from nearly anywhere in the U.S. and hundreds of other countries. It's an unorthodox internet provider in that you need to purchase the equipment upfront rather than lease it. 

We'll break down the costs of the different Starlink kits and service plans and explain how you can save money.

How Much Does Starlink Equipment Cost?

Starlink Kit
Promo Cost (until Oct. 5)
Regular Cost
Starlink Standard$299 + shipping$499 + shipping
Starlink Enterprise$699 + shipping$999 + shipping
Starlink Mini$599 + shipping$599 + shipping
Starlink Flat High-Performance$2,500 + shipping$2,500 + shipping
Starlink Standard

The kit comes with everything you need to get it working right out of the box. This includes the dish itself, a modem/gateway that you can connect to via Wi-Fi, a power supply, and the proprietary cables to connect everything. The kits also include a one-year limited warranty.

The only things that don’t come in the kit that you’ll have to order separately are mounting attachments if you plan on permanently installing the dish to your home or business.

Starlink Enterprise

The Enterprise kit is packaged for business use. While it's more expensive and comes with the Standard dish, it has a more powerful power supply and additional equipment for permanent installation. It also doesn't come with a Starlink Wi-Fi router, so customers need to provide their own network equipment. With a Priority business plan, Starlink claims it will provide the fastest, most reliable connection, which is essential for businesses that host websites or run servers. 

Starlink Mini

The Mini is engineered to be the most portable version of Starlink yet. It's nearly half the size and weight of the Standard dish–small enough to fit in a backpack. It also has built-in Wi-Fi, eliminating the need for a separate router.  

Starlink Flat High-Performance

At a much higher price point of $2,500, the Flat High-Performance Kit is Starlink’s luxury option meant to provide the strongest connection and be used while in motion. This is the version you’ll find on boats, rural emergency vehicles, or mobile businesses. Not recommended for typical use.

Are There Discounted Starlink Kits?

While it has a high upfront cost, Starlink often adjusts its prices and runs promotions for discounted kits. These sales usually happen in states and regions with lowered demand. When checking availability for Starlink at your address, it will take into account what discounts are available to you.

Currently, Starlink Standard and Enterprise kits are discounted by $200. The promotion will run until October 5. 

[Warning: Discounts for fixed-residential service are locked to the region. If you purchase the dish in a state where it's discounted and activate it in a state where it's full price, Starlink will charge your account the difference.]

Because of Starlink’s business model of selling equipment, it’s possible to find third-party sellers of their equipment. You can search online marketplaces like eBay, Facebook Marketplace, or your local classifieds to find people selling their used Starlink equipment. The previous owner needs to remove the dish from their account.

Like buying any used electronics, you risk buying damaged or defective equipment. Since you’re buying from a third party, Starlink will not compensate you if the equipment won’t work. You’ll need to weigh the risk of faulty equipment against the seller’s discount. It’s much safer to make your purchase from Starlink.

How Much is Starlink Internet Installation?

Starlink installation is free because it’s a self-installation process performed through the Starlink app, once you get your Starlink kit. 

To install your Starlink, you can follow the Starlink install guide and download the Starlink app for iOS or Android. The app will help you find a clear view of the sky, which is essential to keep your Starlink operating at its best. You can also purchase additional mounting equipment in the Starlink Shop once you place your order.

There are third-party installers you can hire to set up your Starlink, especially for more complicated installation. However, as with buying equipment from a third party, you should make sure you hire qualified installers, as Starlink won't be responsible for damage or a flawed installation. It's can also be very expensive. For example, Best Buy offers Starlink installation for $279.99.

How Much Do Starlink Plans Cost?

Monthly Starlink prices for satellite service can range from $50 to $5,000 dollars, depending on the type of plan you want (fixed location or mobile) and how much Priority data or Mobile Priority data you want with it. Obviously, that's a pretty big range, so we'll break it down for you by plan. We’ll also include the many monikers Starlink markets the plans.

Starlink

Starlink plans and pricing

Plan
Price*
Speed
Latency
Equipment fee
Starlink Standard$120.00/mo.*20—100Mbps30—40ms$499.00
Starlink Priority$140.00–$500.00/mo.40—220Mbps30—40ms$2,500.00
Starlink Mobile$150.00–$400.00/mo.5—50Mbps<99ms$499.00–$2,500.00
Starlink Mobile Priority$250.00–$5,000.00/mo.40—220Mbps<99ms$2,500.00
Starlink Mini Roam$50.00/mo.5—50Mbps<99ms$599.00
* Plus hardware, shipping & handling fees, and tax. Fully refundable. Depending on location, some orders may take 2 weeks or more to fulfill.
Starlink Priority (Starlink Business)

Starlink Priority offers three different satellite internet plans. Like Starlink Standard, Priority is intended for a fixed location, but unlike Starlink Standard, it comes with Priority data, which means faster speeds. While it's typically marketed for businesses, anyone with a Standard kit can sign up for the plan. However, to keep up with your Priority data, Starlink recommends the Enterprise kit or the Flat High-Performance dish.

For the record, most families don't use more than 1TB, so if you have a small business, a good place to start is the $250 plan. If you need more, you can always upgrade without hassle.

Starlink Mobile (Starlink Roam)

Starlink Mobile, once called Starlink RV then Roam, is the first of Starlink's portable internet plan options. It costs either $150 per month for Regional access or $400 a month for Global. 

Regional allows you to use your Starlink anywhere in the continent you purchased it in. Global allows you to access the internet nearly anywhere in the world. 

Be aware that you can only use Starlink in countries that have authorized its use. If you connect from a country that prohibits its use, Starlink will likely cut off service.

For more details on Starlink RV costs, check out our full Starlink Mobile review.

Starlink Mini Roam

This plan is exclusive to the Starlink Mini kit. It's a mobile plan that's far more affordable than the Regional Mobile plan. Since it's typically meant for occasional use, the plan only gives customers 50GB of monthly data. However, it allows the Starlink Mini to be used while moving, and you can purchase additional data if needed.

Starlink Mobile Priority (Starlink Mobility)

Starlink Mobile Priority shares many similarities with Starlink Moible, except that it is significantly more expensive and uses the highest priority data available for Starlink services. In fact, it costs $250 per month for 50GB of data, $1,000 per month for 1TB of data, and $5,000 per month for 5TB of data.

Starlink Mobile Priority also exclusively uses the Flat High-Performance Starlink, which means you have to pay $2,500 up-front equipment fees. The high prices aren't really intended for most people. Starlink Mobile Priority is much more geared towards mobile businesses, emergency responders, or luxury vehicle fleets.

Starlink Maritime plans are technically now under the same umbrella as Starlink Mobile Priority but with a few differences. Learn more about them in our Internet for Boats review.

Starlink contracts

Starlink has no internet contracts with its service. You can cancel your service at any time without paying cancellation fees. Your service will continue until the end of the payment period and then stop. You can also get a refund on your equipment fee if you cancel your service within 30 days and return the equipment in good shape and in the original packaging.

