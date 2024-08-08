How Much Does Starlink Cost?

How Much Does Starlink Equipment Cost?

Starlink Kit Promo Cost (until Oct. 5) Regular Cost Starlink Standard $299 + shipping $499 + shipping Starlink Enterprise $699 + shipping $999 + shipping Starlink Mini $599 + shipping $599 + shipping Starlink Flat High-Performance $2,500 + shipping $2,500 + shipping

Starlink Standard The kit comes with everything you need to get it working right out of the box. This includes the dish itself, a modem/gateway that you can connect to via Wi-Fi, a power supply, and the proprietary cables to connect everything. The kits also include a one-year limited warranty. The only things that don’t come in the kit that you’ll have to order separately are mounting attachments if you plan on permanently installing the dish to your home or business.

Starlink Enterprise The Enterprise kit is packaged for business use. While it's more expensive and comes with the Standard dish, it has a more powerful power supply and additional equipment for permanent installation. It also doesn't come with a Starlink Wi-Fi router, so customers need to provide their own network equipment. With a Priority business plan, Starlink claims it will provide the fastest, most reliable connection, which is essential for businesses that host websites or run servers.

Starlink Mini The Mini is engineered to be the most portable version of Starlink yet. It's nearly half the size and weight of the Standard dish–small enough to fit in a backpack. It also has built-in Wi-Fi, eliminating the need for a separate router.

Starlink Flat High-Performance At a much higher price point of $2,500, the Flat High-Performance Kit is Starlink’s luxury option meant to provide the strongest connection and be used while in motion. This is the version you’ll find on boats, rural emergency vehicles, or mobile businesses. Not recommended for typical use.

Are There Discounted Starlink Kits?