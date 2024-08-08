How Much Does Starlink Cost?

Starlink Standard
The kit comes with everything you need to get it working right out of the box. This includes the dish itself, a modem/gateway that you can connect to via Wi-Fi, a power supply, and the proprietary cables to connect everything. The kits also include a one-year limited warranty.
The only things that don’t come in the kit that you’ll have to order separately are mounting attachments if you plan on permanently installing the dish to your home or business.
Starlink Enterprise
The Enterprise kit is packaged for business use. While it's more expensive and comes with the Standard dish, it has a more powerful power supply and additional equipment for permanent installation. It also doesn't come with a Starlink Wi-Fi router, so customers need to provide their own network equipment. With a Priority business plan, Starlink claims it will provide the fastest, most reliable connection, which is essential for businesses that host websites or run servers.
Starlink Mini
The Mini is engineered to be the most portable version of Starlink yet. It's nearly half the size and weight of the Standard dish–small enough to fit in a backpack. It also has built-in Wi-Fi, eliminating the need for a separate router.
Starlink Flat High-Performance
At a much higher price point of $2,500, the Flat High-Performance Kit is Starlink’s luxury option meant to provide the strongest connection and be used while in motion. This is the version you’ll find on boats, rural emergency vehicles, or mobile businesses. Not recommended for typical use.
While it has a high upfront cost, Starlink often adjusts its prices and runs promotions for discounted kits. These sales usually happen in states and regions with lowered demand. When checking availability for Starlink at your address, it will take into account what discounts are available to you.
Currently, Starlink Standard and Enterprise kits are discounted by $200. The promotion will run until October 5.
[Warning: Discounts for fixed-residential service are locked to the region. If you purchase the dish in a state where it's discounted and activate it in a state where it's full price, Starlink will charge your account the difference.]
Because of Starlink’s business model of selling equipment, it’s possible to find third-party sellers of their equipment. You can search online marketplaces like eBay, Facebook Marketplace, or your local classifieds to find people selling their used Starlink equipment. The previous owner needs to remove the dish from their account.
Like buying any used electronics, you risk buying damaged or defective equipment. Since you’re buying from a third party, Starlink will not compensate you if the equipment won’t work. You’ll need to weigh the risk of faulty equipment against the seller’s discount. It’s much safer to make your purchase from Starlink.