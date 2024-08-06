How to Get Wi-Fi for Camping and RV

Many modern campgrounds and RV parks nowadays provide complimentary Wi-Fi, but you can't always rely on these amenities if you need to connect to the internet on your outdoor adventure. The best methods for bringing the internet on your next camping trip are satellite internet, mobile hotspots, or 5G portable internet.

Read on for a breakdown of your different camping Wi-Fi options.

Starlink Mobile

When camping, there’s no solution that can get you faster internet from nearly anywhere in the country than Starlink Mobile (once called Starlink RV). A Starlink portable dish connects to SpaceX’s constellation of low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites to deliver high-speed, low-latency internet, no matter how remote you decide to camp.

Starlink Mobile plans

Starlink Mobile Plans
Price per month
Equipment Fee
Data
Speed
Mobile Regional$150$499.00 one-time, upfrontUnlimited, deprioritized5–50Mbps
Mobile Global$200$499.00 one-time, upfrontUnlimited, deprioritized5–50 Mbps
Mobile Priority$250.00–$5,000.00$2,500.00 one-time, upfrontUnlimited standard–5TB high-speed priority40—220Mbps
Starlink Roam Mini$50$599 one-time, upfront50GB per month5–50Mbps
Starlink requires an expensive, upfront startup cost because you’re required to purchase its hardware. Plus, the service plans are among the most expensive for mobile internet. 

However, you’re in store for a reliable and fast internet connection. The service's performance will depend on your location, network congestion, and the status of the continually growing Starlink constellation. Starlink's availability and speed map tracks approximate speeds from state to state.

Starlink currently offers three hardware kits for mobile users:

  • The Standard kit is $499 when signing up with a Mobile plan. The dish is easy to set up on the go, so you don’t need to install it in your RV.
  • The Flat High-Performance is $2,500 and provides a stronger signal for minimal positioning to catch the best connection. The dish is to be used with Starlink’s in-motion plans that allow you to connect from anywhere on the globe while it’s moving on land or the ocean.
  • The Starlink Mini is $599 and is half the size and weight of the standard dish. Its compact design and built-in Wi-Fi (along with a portable battery) make it perfect for backpacking.

For short camping trips or long weekends on the road, we recommend the Starlink Mini and Mini Roam plan. Although it does not offer unlimited data, it’s the most affordable plan, can be used while moving, and can be paused when not in use. If you’re a nomad, go on frequent trips, or take extended vacations, then you should consider the standard dish with an unlimited mobile plan.

Recommended mobile hotspot data plans

Using a phone as a mobile hotspot is a common way people connect while they’re on the road, but mobile plans have data limitations on hotspots that are generally too restrictive for longer trips with multiple people.

A hotspot device is a preferable way of getting mobile Wi-Fi for you and your fellow campers. While hotspot devices are pricey, they’re able to connect several more devices than a phone and are compatible with a variety of prepaid data plans.

Mobile carriers and their hotspot plans

Starting price
Data per month
U.S. Availability
More info
T MobileT-Mobile
$10–$50/mo.2–50GB27.29%View Plans
ATTAT&T
$55–$90/mo.50–100GB25.86%View Plans
VerizonVerizon
$20–$80/mo.15–150GB11.25%View Plans

All data plans we recommend are contract-free. Without the burden of a month-to-month service contract, you can buy the mobile hotspot device upfront and just activate the service for the months you camp.

  • T-Mobile has the most 5G coverage of any cellular network hotspot plan. Their base plan is also very affordable, at only $10 per month for 2GB of data. Because of its availability, we recommend T-Mobile for cross-country travel.
  • AT&T has the second-best coverage in the U.S. However, its highest-tiered plans with the most data are among the most expensive.
  • Verizon has the least coverage but has the most affordable plans, starting at $10 per month for 15GB. However, the catch is that you must be a Verizon mobile customer to qualify for the low prices.

The drawback to a mobile hotspot device is that it doesn’t work in areas without cell phone reception—you have to be close enough to a cell phone tower to get a signal. If you’re planning on doing a lot of backcountry camping, a mobile hotspot device may not work.

Best mobile hotspot devices

Image of Orbic Mobile Hotspot from Verizon
Carrier: Verizon
Mode: Orbic Speed Mobile Hotspot
Price $79.99
NETGEAR Nighthawk LTE Mobile Hotspot Router image
Carrier: AT&T
Mode: NETGEAR Nighthawk LTE Mobile Hotspot Router
Price $249.99
Carrier: T-Mobile
Mode: MiFi 8000 Mobile Hotspot
Price $240.00
When selecting a mobile hotspot device, most people get one with the same provider as they use for their cell phone. Sometimes, you can save money by bundling plans. Mobile hotspot plans cost $5 to $150 per month, depending on which provider you pick and how much data you use.

T-Mobile 5G AWAY internet

If you want to bring your home internet connection with you wherever you go, T-Mobile now offers a 5G solution for your camping and road trips. It doesn’t require complicated installation of a satellite dish or data monitoring, and you can get a signal in the same places as you can get T-Mobile service, which has the most coverage.

T-Mobile AWAY, 5G for RVs

T-Mobile AWAY- 200GB$110/mo.Usable in motionView Plans
T-Mobile AWAY - Unlimited$150/mo.Pause for up to 90 days for $10/mo.View Plans

The plan allows you to take a 5G Wi-Fi gateway on the road for $160 per month with unlimited data. It also offers a 200GB plan for $110 per month. You can pause your plan at a discounted rate of $10 during the off-season when you’re not taking your RV out.

While T-Mobile AWAY is much more expensive than a hotspot plan, there are no equipment fees, saving you from spending up to $300 for a hotspot device. Since it works off the same technology as T-Mobile’s Home Internet service, it’s also expected to provide faster, better quality service.

Like cell phone service, 5G internet depends on proximity to cell phone towers to get a signal. It won’t work well in extremely remote areas, canyons, or in heavily forested areas.

Final takeaway

If you need reliable internet to work remotely or stream music around the campfire, you want something that’s reliable and affordable. Starlink will get you the fastest speed nearly anywhere you set up camp, but the expensive hardware and plans can be a barrier. If reliable internet while you’re frequently traveling the countryside is a priority to you, then it could be worth the investment

For more casual campers who only need temporary internet access and speed isn’t vital, consider hotspot devices with a prepaid data plan. These are ideal solutions for when your camping priorities are fishing and hiking but you still need to stream the big game. 

Camping Wi-Fi FAQ

How can I get Wi-Fi at a campground?

If you’re camping you can get Wi-Fi with a mobile hotspot device. If you’re camping in an area with cell phone service, you can turn your phone into a personal hotspot (which shares your phone’s data with a laptop or other device). In extremely remote areas, portable satellite internet may be your only option, but is much more expensive than hotspots.

What are the best internet options for camping?

The best internet option for your camping trip depends on how much you want to spend and where you’ll be. If you’re going to be traveling frequently and need reliable data, we recommend a mobile hotspot device (which only works when you’re camping in an area with cellphone service). For casual internet use, you can also use campground Wi-Fi or use your mobile phone as a personal hotspot (which has data limitations). You can also check out our Internet and Cell Service Guide for National Parks.

